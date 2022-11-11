Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CEO Sells $17,170,275.72 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

