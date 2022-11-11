MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

MKKGY traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 88,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $52.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($230.00) to €212.00 ($212.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($248.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($210.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

