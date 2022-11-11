Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

