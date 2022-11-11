Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 232,400 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Meta Platforms worth $1,615,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.83. 1,031,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,211,480. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $296.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

