Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 86,502 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $367,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,490,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $111.21. 958,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,211,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

