Metahero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.01674268 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006791 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00035438 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.83 or 0.01703824 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.