MetisDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.67 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $85.64 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $19.49 or 0.00115110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.94 or 0.99982469 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040820 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00248630 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.76233397 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $5,484,022.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

