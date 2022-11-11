Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBNKF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 130 ($1.50) to GBX 70 ($0.81) in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.