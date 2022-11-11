Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €5.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.00) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($10.90) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.00) price target on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Metro Stock Performance

ETR B4B3 opened at €7.15 ($7.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.81. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.15 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of €12.30 ($12.30).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

