MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 5,832,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,726,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

MGC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03. The company has a market capitalization of £19.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

About MGC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.