Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAA. Raymond James reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,663. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

