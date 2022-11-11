Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Midatech Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 21,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Midatech Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

