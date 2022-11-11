Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 12th

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.
Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $27.50 on Friday. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
