Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 12th

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $27.50 on Friday. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Miller Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

