Miller Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE MLR opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

