Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.14). 22,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 86,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £4.31 million and a PE ratio of 416.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.20.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

(Get Rating)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.