Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $865.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.66 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.38-$0.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCW. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.57.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 6.2 %

MCW stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.