Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $10.36. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 23,915 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,240,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 157.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 326.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 79,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 270.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

