Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

MSHXF remained flat at 22.55 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of 24.31. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52 week low of 22.55 and a 52 week high of 27.70.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

