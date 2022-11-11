Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance
MSHXF remained flat at 22.55 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of 24.31. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52 week low of 22.55 and a 52 week high of 27.70.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
