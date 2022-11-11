Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 177,282 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $130,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 187,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,084. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

