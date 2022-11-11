Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 53,777 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $137,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,336,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.9 %

MCD traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

