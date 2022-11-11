Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 3.52% of DT Midstream worth $166,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 780,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 472,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DT Midstream by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after acquiring an additional 356,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Price Performance

About DT Midstream

DTM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 12,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,505. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.