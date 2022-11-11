Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $120.30 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Cigna worth $120,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Shares of CI stock traded down $32.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.77. 158,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,262. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average is $278.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

