Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $264.59 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 349,616 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $264,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after buying an additional 2,644,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after buying an additional 906,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after buying an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

