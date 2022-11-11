Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,213,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $157,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.89. 1,217,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,572,524. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

