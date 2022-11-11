Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 681,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $187,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.85. 149,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,001. The firm has a market cap of $319.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

