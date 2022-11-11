Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 281,801 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281,801 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $472,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,382,000 after acquiring an additional 624,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 90,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,681. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

