Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 334,026 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334,026 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.71% of Sempra worth $333,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 84.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 30.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.52. 21,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,254. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

