Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $30.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $542.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $368.00 and a 1-year high of $577.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.97.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.