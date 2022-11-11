Mizuho Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $360.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $19.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.19. 225,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average is $278.49. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cigna

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.