Mizuho Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $92.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.91.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.