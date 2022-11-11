Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

