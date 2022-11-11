Mizuho Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KIM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.31 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

