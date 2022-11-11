Mizuho Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $166.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $177.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.92.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MAA traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average of $169.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.