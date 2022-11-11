MKS Instruments (MKSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2022 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2022 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $90.00.

11/4/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00.

11/4/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $145.00 to $85.00.

11/4/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $85.00.

11/3/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – MKS Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00.

9/27/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $172.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 18.3 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Get MKS Instruments Inc alerts:

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.