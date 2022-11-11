MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €4.81 ($4.81) and last traded at €4.80 ($4.80). 15,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.79 ($4.79).

MLP Trading Up 9.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The company has a current ratio of 77.52, a quick ratio of 76.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

About MLP

(Get Rating)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.