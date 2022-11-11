Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Cowen

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.71.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $329.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.01. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

