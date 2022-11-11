Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.36.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

