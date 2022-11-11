Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNPR shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

MNPR traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 40,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,787. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

