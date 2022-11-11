Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.82. The company had a trading volume of 171,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

