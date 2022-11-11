Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 504.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

