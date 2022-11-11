Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 63,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $729,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,516,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after acquiring an additional 345,167 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 66,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,294,770. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

