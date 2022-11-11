Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.83 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.88. 161,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,603. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

