Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 215.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.36. 1,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,144. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.