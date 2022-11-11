Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 10,134 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

SYK stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.29. 45,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.16. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

