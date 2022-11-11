Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 446 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJH traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,926. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $291.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.94.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.