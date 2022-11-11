Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Hits $167.97 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $167.97 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00082676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023514 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,646,463 coins and its circulating supply is 451,857,609 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

