Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.09 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

