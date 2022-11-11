Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 100 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

