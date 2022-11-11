Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 171 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

