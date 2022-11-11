Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 196,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

